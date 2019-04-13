Hammond to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Hammond plans to celebrate the Mexican-American holiday of Cinco De Mayo for the 15th straight year.
The party will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, on the eve of the Mexican Army's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on the fifth of May in 1862.
The celebration of Mexican-American culture will take place at the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 S. Sohl Avenue. El Gran Taco Mexican Grill from East Chicago will serve food between 5 and 8 p.m.
"The menu this year consists of shredded chicken in mole sauce, diced pork ribs in green salsa stew, stuffed poblano peppers, vegan and vegetarian tamales, rice, beans, chips and salsa," Hammond said in a press release. "Children’s meals are available for $5 each, consisting of hard shell tacos filled with shredded chicken and cheesy potatoes or quesadillas on flour tortilla, rice and beans."
People can enjoy live entertainment from Mariachi Sirenas, Ballet Folklorico Fiesta Mexicana and Together.
A cash bar will be available with Corona, Bud Light and Bud Light Margarita.
Tickets, which can be obtained in advance at the Hammond Civic Center box office between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, are $15 and include food, while tickets for children under 12 are just $5.
For more information, call 219-853-6378 or visit gohammond.com.