Hammond working to book Snoop Dogg for Festival of the Lakes
Hammond working to book Snoop Dogg for Festival of the Lakes

Hammond trying to get Snoop Dogg to play Festival of the Lakes

Snoop Dogg could headline Festival of the Lakes this year.

Hammond has gotten some big names to headline Festival of the Lakes in recent years, including Boyz II Men, Ludacris, Nas, the Roots, Sublime and Bush.

But this year's headliner could be one of the biggest of them all – a star who needs little introduction.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said during his State of the City address before the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce at Dynasty Banquets Tuesday that the city was working on a deal to bring the rapper and cultural icon Snoop Dogg to perform at the annual festival at Wolf Lake. 

The D-O-Double G has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide since Death Row Records released his debut album "Doggystyle" in 1993. He's released many hits over the years like "Gin & Juice" and "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Kansas Late Night

Snoop Dogg performs onstage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Jan. 5, 2019.

Snoop Dogg has gone on to become a cultural icon who's appeared in many films and television shows like "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with Martha Stewart.

Formerly known as August Fest, Festival of the Lake takes place every July at Wolf Lake Memorial Park Pavilion at 2324 S. Calumet Ave. in Hammond. It celebrates Hammond's big three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and Lake George.

The annual festival features several free concerts, carnival rides, fireworks, local food vendors, a beer garden and more.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

