Hanks, who survived COVID-19, calls graduates 'the chosen'

Hanks, who survived COVID-19, calls graduates 'the chosen'

{{featured_button_text}}
People Tom Hanks

In this Feb. 9, 2020 photo Tom Hanks arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Tom Hanks says graduates of an Ohio university that named a film center after him are “the chosen ones.”

The Oscar-winning actor delivered a surprise virtual speech Saturday to the graduates of Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. The video was posted shortly before the ceremony began.

“You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures,” Hanks said. “You started in the olden times, in a world back before the great pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way.”

Hanks was among the first major Hollywood figures to announce he had COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that is ravaging the planet.

Hanks isn’t an alumnus of Wright State but has connections with teachers and alumni of the school in Dayton.

He visited the university in 2016 to dedicate a newly renovated motion pictures center named for him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts