Hard Rock Casino celebrating National Day of Rock N’ Roll with BOGO concert tickets

GARY — Get ready to rock for a lower price.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana plans to celebrate the National Day of Rock N’ Roll on Thursday with buy one get one concert tickets. It's open to members of its loyalty program, which anyone can sign up for for free.

Anyone with a Unity Reward Card can go to the Hard Rock Live Box Office from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and present an ID to buy one ticket and get one free.

The deal applies to the upcoming Collective Soul and Switchfoot; Daughtry; Telsa; and Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed concerts. The 1990s alternative rock band Collective Soul plays July 15; Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling rock band Daughtry on July 29; heavy metal legend Antrhrax on August 4; and 1980s blues metal stalwart Tesla on August 5.

It's limited to four free tickets on top of 4 purchased tickets for a total of 8 tickets per person. Ticket buyers must be 21 and over.

The box office is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood, just off the Burr Street exit of the Borman Expressway.

The $300 million casino that opened last year is home to the Hard Rock Live performance venue, which seats up to 1,894 with a total capacity of 2,700 for standing room only show. It boasts start of the art lighting and sound systems, including a L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

To sign up for a Unity card visit unitybyhardrock.com.

