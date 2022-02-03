Hard Rock responds to player's wishes with dynamic slot product

A great deal of thought and marketing strategy is devoted to the slot machine floor plan of any casino, but Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is taking it to the next level.

The casino is making its vast inventory of slots a form of "shopping" experience for gamblers by utilizing marketing strategy to differentiate among the newest games, the most popular games and even giving guests a retro experience with some older versions.

“When we opened in June of last year, we had 1,300 games operational on the casino floor, all of them new product,” said Cameron West, director of slots for Hard Rock. “Today we have increased that inventory by 300 games to include more legacy titles that our guests have indicated to us they like to play.”

Every slot director in the country arranges the games in such a manner as to make them attractive to play and visible to guests from various points on the floor in an effort to derive maximum revenue from each and every machine.

The amount of play the machines receive during any given period of time is closely monitored. Units that aren't pulling their weight in terms of making money for the casino are either repositioned or removed.

Hard Rock’s strategy is to market the newest games it brings in, generally those slots that have been on the floor 90 days or less. The games are positioned prominently, making them easy for players to find.

“We have great partnerships with the game providers,” said Michael Gaudreau, vice-president of casino operations. “Ongoing conversations with the slot vendors are essential to the success of the gaming floor.

“For example, as a result of our conversations with Scientific Games we are going to be bringing in some of that company’s newest product line at the end of the month.”

It's kind of like a retail store unveiling a new product line. Shoppers always are attracted to the latest and greatest. In many respects, slot players are no different when it comes to wanting to experience the latest products.

Similarly, the slot games that Hard Rock has identified as the most popular and fun to play based upon guest feedback and revenue reports are making a comeback. Like the new games, the most popular ones are also strategically positioned to attract the most attention.

“Some of the legacy titles we are bringing in include IGT’s classic 2000 cabinet series, such as Triple Double Diamond,” Gaudreau noted.

Hard Rock’s initiative has the potential to be attractive to newcomers as well as established players.

Walking around a gaming floor deciding on which slot to play can be an aimless venture for first time visitors and people who are new to the casino.

Reel slots and video slots are distributed by any number of manufacturers. Games, themes, and play action differs. What's more, the units come in varying denominations ranging from pennies to dollars.

Designing the floor to departmentalize slots and direct players to particular segments of games is something that veterans just may find convenient.

“One of the most popular slot franchises is Buffalo from Aristocrat,” West said. “We have a huge Buffalo presence at Hard Rock, to include not only the new Buffalo Link but the newest iteration of Buffalo Diamond.

“Lightning Link remains one of the most popular areas on our casino floor. In response to the demand, we have added an additional four machines on the floor. At present there are 23 games in our Lightning Link Lounge dedicated area.”

Gaining the edge in as competitive a market as The Region is a work in progress for the brain trust at Hard Rock Northern Indiana. After less than a year since the property’s grand opening, the results speak for themselves.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: The “Big B Bonus” is returning on Sunday, Feb. 20, from noon to 7 p.m. Designated progressive jackpots will be seeded with $500. The jackpot will continue to increase as guests play the machines, but it MUST hit by $2,000. When the jackpot does hit, 30 randomly selected B Connected players club members will win $50 in B Rewards. There will be multiple chances to win.

Complimentary entertainment at Rocks Lounge this weekend includes Chronic Flannel on Friday (Feb. 4) and Libido Funk Circus on Saturday (Feb. 5). Both performances start at 9 p.m. Honky Tonk Attitude will appear for a 3 p.m. matinee show on Sunday (Feb. 6).

FOUR WINDS: A “Winter Adventure” promotion exclusive to the Hartford and Dowagiac destinations is set for Friday (Feb. 4) from 5 to 10 p.m. (EST). A Ski-Doo MKZ Sport 600 and XT Trailer will be awarded at 9 p.m. at each location. Also, there will be a $2,000 cash prize awarded at each location at the 10 p.m. last chance drawing. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker. Winners must be present.

HARD ROCK: Ivy Ford, a multi-talented musician, who at just 26 years of age has made a name for herself in the Chicago blues and live music scene, takes to Council Oak Bar Stage on Friday (Feb. 4). The Waukegan native, who opened for Buddy Guy and has appeared with Chicago blues hall of famers J.B. Ritchie, Joe Moss, Toronzo Cannon and Tim Holland, starts her set at 8 p.m. On Saturday (Feb. 5) Carlos & Andreas bring their classical guitar to the stage. Carlos Bendfeldt, a Guatemalan-American guitarist, and Andreas Kapsalis, a Greek-American guitarist and composer, are internationally renowned. The show starts at 8 p.m. Run Forrest Run takes to the Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday with '90s tribute music, while R-Gang entertains on Saturday. Both shows start at 9 p.m.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: Take advantage of a 5-times Tier Credit multiplier opportunity on Saturday (Feb. 5). Simply swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card at the promotional kiosks from 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m. to activate your multiplier for your play that day.

HORSESHOE: Check your eligibility on-property for the Best Buy eGift Card Giveaway every Sunday this month. Earn 200 Tier Credits to redeem a $20 card. Gift cards will be electronically delivered within 14 days of redemption to the email address associated with the player’s Caesars Rewards account. The earning period on the days of the promotion is 6 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. with redemption from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the promotional kiosks.

Swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card on Monday (Feb. 7) or Tuesday (Feb. 8) from 8:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the promotional kiosks to reveal an up to 10-times Reward Credit multiplier which can be redeemed for free casino play, dining credits and much more.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

