Harvest Tyme now open for flower picking, butterfly viewing

Harvest Tyme in Lowell has reopened its popular seasonal flower picking this summer, as it continues to push to become a year-round attraction.

The farm at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell, which hosts a popular pumpkin patch every fall, also is offering butterfly encounters and date nights for visitors this summer.

“We are happy to announce that Harvest Tyme opened for its second season of you-pick flowers and summer fun,” owner Josh Sickinger said. “Stroll through the wildflower meadow and enjoy gorgeous photo opportunities, create a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers from the you-pick fields, and explore nature’s beauty in the brand new butterfly enclosure.”

The 43-acre family farm has welcomed the public for the Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Patch for 13 years and opened the Christmas Tyme drive-thru display last year.

“In its second flower season, guests will enjoy an expansion of the flower fields and the addition of a beautiful butterfly enclosure complete with gorgeous flowers, plants and the perfect, customized fountain for the farm,” Sickinger said.

The new Butterfly Encounter gives visitors the chance to see butterflies up close.