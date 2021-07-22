Harvest Tyme now open for flower picking, butterfly viewing

Harvest Tyme in Lowell has reopened its popular seasonal flower picking this summer, as it continues to push to become a year-round attraction.
The farm at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell, which hosts a popular pumpkin patch every fall, also is offering butterfly encounters and date nights for visitors this summer.
“We are happy to announce that Harvest Tyme opened for its second season of you-pick flowers and summer fun,” owner Josh Sickinger said. “Stroll through the wildflower meadow and enjoy gorgeous photo opportunities, create a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers from the you-pick fields, and explore nature’s beauty in the brand new butterfly enclosure.”
The 43-acre family farm has welcomed the public for the Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Patch for 13 years and opened the Christmas Tyme drive-thru display last year.
“In its second flower season, guests will enjoy an expansion of the flower fields and the addition of a beautiful butterfly enclosure complete with gorgeous flowers, plants and the perfect, customized fountain for the farm,” Sickinger said.
The new Butterfly Encounter gives visitors the chance to see butterflies up close.
“Back by popular demand are the butterfly releases scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8,” Sickinger said. “Participate in the mass release or come anytime that day to release your own butterfly. Add on butterfly tickets to your general admission. These will sell out prior to the event. Load up the kids. Grab your girlfriends. Drag your significant others. Take a trip to Harvest Tyme this summer for what will prove to be a beautiful experience.”
Harvest Tyme will host date nights from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 21. The July event will feature live music from Eliana Weston and the August date night a live performance by Dan Reisen. Tickets include charcuteries boxes for two from Crown Charcuterie, a macaroon duo from The Cookie Lab Bakery and a professional sunset portrait from My Heart Photography.
"Date Nights are always a good time on the farm,” Sickinger said.
Tickets include access to the you-pick flower field, sunflower fields, and wildflower meadow. Flowers can be bought per stem.
“Our locally famous donuts are available for purchase on the weekends,” Sickinger said. “Check our Facebook page for available flavors.”
Harvest Tyme is open 3-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit www.harvesttymefun.com.