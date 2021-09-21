Harvest Tyme to host 'Wizard of Oz' celebration, pumpkin picking and fall festivities

Harvest Tyme in Lowell is hosting fall festivities, including pumpkin picking and a two-day celebration of "Wizard of Oz."

The farm at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell, has opened for the season with a pumpkin patch, tractor rides, a petting zoo a 4-acre corn maze that pays tribute to Sept. 11. It depicts the phrase "Fallen but Never Forgotten."

“It is hard to believe that it has been now decades since we all huddled around televisions in disbelief as we witnessed the terrorist attacks on our country. We prayed for the victims, the first responders, military and the families of those who lost their lives on that fateful day,” owner Josh Sickinger said.

The 45-acre family farm has welcomed the public for the Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Patch for more than a decade and added new year-round attractions like a Christmas Tyme Drive-in, and flower fields and a butterfly enclosure in the summer.

This fall, the farm is offering pumpkins, mums, kettle corn and fresh-baked donuts. It will have a candy cannon for kids at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.