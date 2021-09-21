Harvest Tyme to host 'Wizard of Oz' celebration, pumpkin picking and fall festivities

Harvest Tyme in Lowell is hosting fall festivities, including pumpkin picking and a two-day celebration of "Wizard of Oz."
The farm at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell, has opened for the season with a pumpkin patch, tractor rides, a petting zoo a 4-acre corn maze that pays tribute to Sept. 11. It depicts the phrase "Fallen but Never Forgotten."
“It is hard to believe that it has been now decades since we all huddled around televisions in disbelief as we witnessed the terrorist attacks on our country. We prayed for the victims, the first responders, military and the families of those who lost their lives on that fateful day,” owner Josh Sickinger said.
The 45-acre family farm has welcomed the public for the Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Patch for more than a decade and added new year-round attractions like a Christmas Tyme Drive-in, and flower fields and a butterfly enclosure in the summer.
This fall, the farm is offering pumpkins, mums, kettle corn and fresh-baked donuts. It will have a candy cannon for kids at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26, Lowell’s Harvest Tyme Family Farm will celebrate the classic 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz." There will be a costume contest, storytimes, magic shows, a Wizard of Oz sing-along and socially distanced photo opportunities with Wizard of Oz characters like Dorothy, Toto, the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow and the Tin Man.
“We keep bringing back the Wizard of Oz festival theme because of Northwest Indiana's love for the movie,” Sickinger said. “We can see how much our guests love the movie and remember the very popular Wizard of Oz fest that was held for many years in Chesterton.”
The family-owned farm also has added amusement rides, including the Tilt a Whirl, Lady Bugs, Swings, Banana Squadron, Miner Mike Roller Coaster, Jumping Pillow, Harvest Tyme Express Train, Fun Slide and a Grand Carousel.
“We work hard year-round to make sure that every visitor to our farm has a memorable experience and we cannot wait to share our Trail of Lights and Pumpkin Glow with everyone this fall,” Sickinger said.
The park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of August.
Tickets start at $8.95 online or $11.95 at the gate.
For more information, visit harvesttymefun.com or call 219-440-2FUN.