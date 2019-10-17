Haunted house-theme art show, Edgar Allen Poe reading to bring spookiness to Green Door Books

Quoth the raven, Green Door Books in downtown Hobart will host a dramatic reading of Edgar Allen Poe and a haunted house art show this weekend to get everyone in the mood for Halloween.
Enter the independent bookstore at 220 Main Street in downtown Hobart between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday if you dare for the Haunted House Art Show.
Local artist Casey King painted a mural of a haunted house on the wall of the bookstore when you first walk in. He's curating the exhibit, which will display the works of Nick Gloom, Lori Jackson. Jessica Haug, Briana Olivares, Bearhead, Beth Davis and Richard Dean in the windows of the haunted house murals. People can buy the original framed pieces or prints.
"We were bouncing ideas off each other and thought it was too bad we couldn't do a haunted house because it's a book store," King said. "But we could paint a haunted house on the wall and hang up haunted house-related artwork. Most of us typically make fantasy art that often features Halloween or spooky stuff."
Additional artworks will be displayed on another wall of the bookstore, which also will be decorated for Halloween. People can meet and mingle with the artists during the reception for the show, which will run through the end of October.
People are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. There will be drinks and treats, and the chance to browse the selection of $1 used books, zines and local artwork.
"Come out to experience local arts by local artists and get in the spirit of Halloween," he said.
Then from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, award-winning actor Grant Fitch, a former teacher and children's librarian, who's been a professional storyteller and stage actor in the Region for more than 20 years, will perform works by Poe, including “The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Cask of Amontillado," and "The Raven." He'll also read works by H.P. Lovecraft and Alfred Hitchcock, as well as the Ambrose Bierce classic "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge."
Tickets are $10 and seating is limited.
For more information, call 219-945-3656 or find Green Door Books on Facebook.