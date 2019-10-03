Downtown Hammond Council is back to brewing things up in Hammond for the Halloween season.
This time, Karen Maravilla, owner of It's Just Serendipity retail store in Hammond, and her aptly named Scream Team are stirring up a scary cool, pop culture and musical event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The second annual "Haunting In Hammond: It Came From a B-Movie" family festival is even bigger and better than last year. It has tripled in size to become an indoor/outdoor event covering two blocks. Fans of Halloween, monsters, ghouls and other scary things will find much to see and do at this event.
Like last year, the special guest of honor is that TV horror host Svengoolie (aka Chicago broadcast veteran Rick Koz). A $10 ticket price gets fans a personal meet 'n' greet, a photo with Sven and an autographed poster from 3-6 p.m.
There are also a very limited amount of $40 tickets for a special "VIP Schmooze with Sven" session from 2-2:45 p.m. The VIP session includes a beverage and snack.
Along with Svengoolie, this year's "Haunting" will also feature a special guest from one of the '60s popular TV shows. Butch Patrick, the child actor who played "Eddie Munster" on the hit TV series "The Munsters," will appear on the haunted Hammond scene. In true Munster style, Patrick will arrive in The Munsters' Coach, the tricked out hearse featured on the TV show. He's also bringing along Grandpa Munster's famous Dragula dragster, both built by the late Hollywood car designer George Barris. Tickets are $10 for the Butch Patrick meet 'n' greet, photo and autograph session.
Reserve a maximum of four (4) tickets with "Meet 'N' Greet" or a maximum of two (2) tickets with "VIP Schmooze" in the subject line, by emailing to hauntinghammond@gmail.com. Any tickets remaining after reservations will be available for purchase on site at the event.
Along with Butch Patrick's automotive offerings, the Hardcore Hearse Club of Illinois will be there in force with a wide array of classic funeral cars, offering even more photo opportunities.
Live music will be provided throughout the day by The Flat Cats (1-4 p.m.) and The Time Bandits (5-7 p.m.). There is also a trunk or treating area and a costume contest for both adults and kids. Side booths with body and face painting, tarot card readings, performances by fire eaters, magicians, and other entertainment will be found in or near the "Frank N. Stein Monster Market." The market will be jammed with movie memorabilia, collectibles, crafters, comics, local artists, records and many other vendor items. Food and beverages will be available throughout the event.