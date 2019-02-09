'Haunts' exhibit at South Shore Arts showcases architectural ruins

A new exhibit at South Shore Arts in Munster showcases dramatic photos of the long-vacant City Methodist Church and other abandoned buildings in Gary and across the greater Region.
"Haunts" opens Friday at the South Shore Arts Gallery in The Center For Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. It's curated by South Shore Arts Executive Director John Cain and features the work of "guerilla photographers lured to Gary and other cities who have captured the haunting beauty of architectural ruins on the verge of being repurposed," according to a press release.
The exhibition will showcase the work of many renowned local photographers and urban explorers, including the Decay Devils' Tyrell Anderson and Lori Gonzalez, Joey Lax-Salinas, Ashley Diener, Eric Holubow, Jamie Link, Joel Henderson, Mike Kinsch, Guy Rhodes, Bob Palmieri, Matthew Kaplan, Dennis Crane, Larry Mickow, and Thomas Hocker.
It's the second show in the Urban Legends series following the graffiti artist retrospective, "Indy Windy: A Love Story," that debuted in Munster last year and is opening Friday at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Miller as part of a tour through Gary.
That exhibit highlights paintings and other pieces by the Crazy Indiana Style Artists crew from East Chicago, the acclaimed muralist Felix "Flex" Maldonado, Ish Muhammad, Roman Villarreal, The Unwonted, and many other local artists who got their start painting graffiti in urban spaces.
An artist reception for "Haunts" will take place at the South Shore Arts gallery in Munster from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3.
The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, runs through April 21.
For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org or call 219.836.1839.