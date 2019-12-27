Earlier this year, our family took a little road trip while the kids were on spring break and spent a couple days in the Richmond, Indiana area.
This east central Indiana town is close to the Ohio border, and I had already made plans to travel to Ohio during the break, so when looking for other things to do either on the way there or the way back, we settled on staying in Richmond, the county seat of Wayne County and visiting some attractions in the area.
We worked in meals at some great restaurants, toured a very cool Ford Model T museum and a historical museum, visited a historic site that was a stop on the Underground Railroad, shopped at an Amish store, and I made my way out to Indiana’s Highest Point.
However, a lot of the stops revolved around the Richmond-Wayne County Chocolate Trail.
I set out with my Chocolate Trail Passport to see how many places I could work into our visit, and ended up visiting four of the 12 participating locations. At each one, there was some sort of sample of a chocolate treat you could enjoy when you showed your passport.
At Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream we sampled some of their chocolate ice cream and then stayed for some delicious sundaes. This adorable ice cream parlor is in the Historic Depot District and serves homemade ice cream that uses locally sourced ingredients made five gallons at a time and churned by a vintage 1928 John Deere Hit-n-Miss Steam Engine. They also make their own waffle bowls and cones.
I coaxed each of my family members into sharing a bite of their treat with me. My favorite was the Richie Rich sundae, which was made with peanut butter and chocolate ice cream topped with hot fudge, creamy peanut butter, crumbled peanut butter cups and whipped cream, which I ordered in a freshly-made waffle bowl.
I tried another chocolate ice cream sample at Fountain Acres, an Amish market located in nearby Fountain City. And then I did some shopping for baked goods, spices and candies.
The outdoor is also filled with decorative lawn ornaments, chairs and other outdoor furniture that is Amish-made and available for purchase.
At Today’s Harvest, which is just over the border in New Paris, Ohio, we each got a chocolate doughnut. There were some different options and I selected a chocolate iced doughnut that was so tasty and fresh. We also got some of their apple cinnamon doughnuts and apple cider to take home.
Since I’m always drawn to nostalgic spots, especially when it comes to food, I couldn’t wait to pay a visit to Abbott’s Candies in Hagerstown. This place has been around sine the 1890s and is the oldest business in town, which was run by the same family until 2013.
The new owners continued all the recipes and traditions and it’s such a blast from the past to make your way into the shop. If you visit during production time, which usually happens Wednesday through Friday, you can see the candy being made on some original machines.
Some of the additional stops on the chocolate trail include Muddy Monkey Frozen Dessert Shop, Tin Cup Tea & Gift Shop and Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery.
For more info on the chocolate trail, go to visitrichmond.org.