{{featured_button_text}}
Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte wins the Foundation Philanthropist Award

Hailmann Elementary School students demonstrate the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte's Get Active, Get Fit! School Challenge in this June 2017 photo.

 Provided

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte won the 2019 Foundation Philanthropist Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, an honor that "recognizes excellence in philanthropy and honor foundations for exploring creative ways to advance the common good and to finding solutions for complex issues."

The nonprofit was honored for its support of other regional organizations, totaling $12.5 million in grants from 2017 to 2019.

“The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte is a shining example of the impact strategic planning can make on the health and welfare of a community,” said Maria Galka, director of Development and Community Relations at the VNA in Valparaiso. “Thanks to their support, the LaPorte community is well on its way to becoming one of the top 10 healthiest communities in Indiana.”

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has funded projects such as Detox Now in-patient treatment, LaPorte Recovery Center and the Sacred Heart Shelter Renovation. It's also contributed to outdoor fitness and recreational improvement projects like the Chessie Trail, the Clear Lake Trailhead and Boardwalk, bike stations across LaPorte and several wellness programs at the YMCA.

"We are so humbled by this award," said Maria Fruth, president and CEO of the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte. "There are so many amazing nonprofits in Northwest Indiana, and we are grateful for each and every one of them. It takes the combined strength of a community to initiate change, and we are so fortunate to be surrounded by and partner with so many outstanding organizations."

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte also is building a new conference and learning center in LaPorte that will give local nonprofits a free space where they can hold meetings and retreats or "engage in other charitable activities benefiting the residents of LaPorte County."

"The entire space is designed around the idea of bringing nonprofits together and to strengthen those working tirelessly to build solutions to long-term issues," the foundation said in a news release. "It will also serve as an incubator for new nonprofits to launch and address community issues that are not currently being addressed. Together with dynamic nonprofit sector and strong leadership, the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte hopes to create thriving communities throughout LaPorte County."

For more information, visit hflaporte.org or call 219-326-2471.

Indiana historical markers in the Region

More than 20 state historic markers can be found around Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, some along busy thoroughfares, others along country roads. They memorialize expected topics, like the Region's steel heritage, and more obscure ones, like the Michigan Central railroad's defiance of the state militia in 1874. 

1 of 37
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.