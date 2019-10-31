Heavy metal band Jackyl to rock Highland

The heavy metal band Jackyl – perhaps the only band ever to do a song with a chainsaw solo – returns to Highland next month.
Jackyl will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Room at 8353 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland, a venue which it has previously played.
"It’s been 25 years since Jackyl shot out of Georgia with its wild, untamed and uncouth approach to rock ‘n’ roll. Equal parts hard rock, heavy metal and Southern rock, Jackyl formed in 1991 and brought back rock ‘n’ roll — back to its down-to-earth, wild, fun-loving origins," organizers said in a press release. "Full of spit and swagger — and a 'dirty' sense of humor to boot — Jackyl quickly earned a deal with Geffen Records. Jackyl’s live shows were already legendary before the ink dried on the Geffen contract."
The band produced hits like “Down On Me,” “When Will It Rain,” “I Stand Alone” and “The Lumberjack,” in which singer James Dupree does a chainsaw solo.
"Dupree’s chainsaw escapades on album and in concert became one of many Jackyl trademarks. With the release of ‘Jackyl,’ the band hit the road and barely left it since," organizers said in a press release. Touring mates in those early days included Aerosmith, Kiss, ZZ Top, Ted Nugent and Damn Yankees. The year 1993 saw 'Mental *@%.!' featured on ‘The Beavis & Butt-head Experience,’ a compilation album of songs tied in with MTV’s hit cartoon series; it was eventually certified triple platinum. The year 1994 was one of the most important years in the band’s career. The second album, ‘Push Comes To Shove,’ hit the streets and went gold."
“The Hardest Working Band in Rock ‘N’ Roll” holds two Guinness Book of World Records for performing 100 shows in 50 days and 21 shows in 24 hours.
"Jackyl completed that task in Texas, and the shows were all done with full lights and sound," according to the press release. "The daytime sets were 45 minutes long whereas the ones done at nighttime were between 90 and 120 minutes long."
The band frequently tours, and has performed at Woodstock '94 and the infamous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Ticketweb.com.