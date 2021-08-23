 Skip to main content
Hegewisch Fest to return Saturday
Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Hegewisch Fest returns Saturday with a day of live music and festivities.

The Hegewisch Business Association will host the annual street festival celebrating Chicago's Southeast Side neighborhood bordering Northwest Indiana from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 133rd Baltimore Ave. The free event promises "family, food and fun," aiming to be a "great hometown reunion."

Scheduled entertainment includes Shananagans the Clown, Region Royalty Princesses, L.O.U.D., Southworks, The Knock, 5'N'Time and Shake, Rattle, & Roll. Attendees can expect a variety of music, including classic rock and blues.

The festival also will feature a photo booth, bounce houses, Zumba classes and free kids games. Master deceptionist Dennis Christie M.D. will perform illusions, while Barboo the Clown will make balloon animals for the kids.

“Hegewisch Fest has a deep tradition in the neighborhood” said Bob Wisz, president of the Hegewisch Business Association. “We lost a little momentum due to COVID-19 last year, but we’ll be back stronger than ever. People are anxious to get out, see friends, and have fun.”

Beer and food like pizza, sandwiches and funnel cake will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the community and local businesses. All About the Hegewisch Fest Express 21 T-shirts also will be sold for $25.

Sponsors include Tamvakis Law, Royal Savings Bank, RMG Reserve Management Group, Diamond Coring, Illinois International Port District, United Auto Workers Local 551, Maali5, Harbor Point Estates, Gould Security, Asphalt Operating Services, Hometown Page and Chicago Invert.

The Maali5 Foundation will host a food drive, accepting non-perishable donations for the needy in the community. 

For more information, call 773-437-3680, email hegewischba@gmail.com or find Hegewisch Fest on Facebook.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

