Hegewisch Fest to return Saturday

Hegewisch Fest returns Saturday with a day of live music and festivities.

The Hegewisch Business Association will host the annual street festival celebrating Chicago's Southeast Side neighborhood bordering Northwest Indiana from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 133rd Baltimore Ave. The free event promises "family, food and fun," aiming to be a "great hometown reunion."

Scheduled entertainment includes Shananagans the Clown, Region Royalty Princesses, L.O.U.D., Southworks, The Knock, 5'N'Time and Shake, Rattle, & Roll. Attendees can expect a variety of music, including classic rock and blues.

The festival also will feature a photo booth, bounce houses, Zumba classes and free kids games. Master deceptionist Dennis Christie M.D. will perform illusions, while Barboo the Clown will make balloon animals for the kids.

“Hegewisch Fest has a deep tradition in the neighborhood” said Bob Wisz, president of the Hegewisch Business Association. “We lost a little momentum due to COVID-19 last year, but we’ll be back stronger than ever. People are anxious to get out, see friends, and have fun.”