Heloise: Gift-giving caution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's Sound Off is about gift-giving:

Dear Heloise: My children seem to think I need all the latest gadgets to stay in contact with them. I appreciate their thoughtfulness, but a woman in her late 70s, like myself, will more than likely use the telephone to communicate with people.

They have gifted me with a laptop computer (which is handy, I admit), but there are many electronic gadgets I don't use and, frankly, don't want. I have to learn how to use these items and I never remember which buttons to push. Even the instructions that come with them are confusing.

When deciding whether or not to buy someone a gift of electronics, please ask them if it's something they would like to have or use. Even the latest cooking device may end up collecting dust. I've asked my children to stop giving me things and just spend a little more time with me. Call me for no other reason than to just say "hello." -- Adelle in Nebraska

Adelle, more and more people are downsizing, eliminating things they really don't need or want and gaining more freedom from the responsibilities of taking care of their possessions. The most important things in life really aren't "things." -- Heloise

Fast facts

New uses for an old wine rack: