Hide/Seek welcomes visitors for Halloween fun

If you're looking for an unusual place to trick-or-treat, head to Hide/Seek in Chicago.

Hide/Seek, the immersive exhibit in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, features 15 immersive rooms beckoning visitors with various decor and experiences that take one back to childhood and the themes, objects, games and fun of that whimsical time of life. The exhibit/art gallery is scheduled to run through December. Its run was recently extended.

Lee Davis, founder of Hide/Seek said the exhibit is targeted to all generations, and is universal in that it appeals to the child in all of us.

The various rooms are filled with bold colors, large objects and plenty of spots to take pictures.

Many of the rooms have been updated for the Halloween season. Guests visiting this weekend will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat throughout the rooms. "Nostalgic' candy will be given out to guests. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to dress in costume. Prizes will also be given to those with the best costumes.

Among rooms guests will see at Hide/Seek are Slinky Spring, made up of more than 2,000 Slinkys; Bubble Trouble, featuring large floating balls; Pool Paradise and more.

FYI: Hide/Seek, at 1620 N. Wells St., Chicago, will celebrate Halloweek through Sunday. For more information and ticket prices, visit gohideseek.com.

