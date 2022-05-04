High school art exhibit on display at South Shore Arts gallery

The 48th Annual Tri-County Jr/Sr High School Exhibit is now on display at the South Shore Arts Gallery in Munster.

The group exhibition is hanging through May 21 at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

"This year’s juror, Hannah Hammond-Hagman, is the director of the Chesterton Art Center and a strong believer in the transformative power of the arts for individuals, families, and communities," South Shore Arts Gallery Coordinator Brandon Johnson said in a press release. "For over 18 years, she has worked in arts education and arts and cultural non-profits."

Hammond-Hagman is a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She selected works from high school students across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs.

Students competed for more than $8,000 in prizes, including the Donald H. Berwanger Scholarship Award for graduating seniors going on to study fine art.

"Junior and Senior High School students from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana and south suburban Cook County in Illinois are invited to participate in this annual juried exhibition, which features original artwork created by students in grades six through 12 from public, private, and parochial schools," Johnson said in a press release. "This year, 18 high schools and four middle schools are participating."

Sponsors include BMO Harris, Millies Engineering Group and Dyer Construction.

For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.

