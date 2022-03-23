Highland seeks poet laureate nominations

Highland is looking to name its next poet laureate.

The Highland Arts Council is now seeking nominations for the 2022-2024 Highland Poet Laureate. The selected poet will serve as an ambassador for the arts, promote literature, communicate the value of poetry and celebrate the written word.

The honorary position comes with educational, ceremonial and communicative duties. It includes an honorarium of $500, mentorship and an expenditure reimbursement funded by the Highland Community Foundation.

Highland first launched the poet laureate program in 2016. Poets Lily Rex, Janine Harrison and Layne Polen have served in the role of the town's poet laureate.

They've hosted events like poetry slams, poetry workshops, pop-up shows and a Ride and Read along the Erie Lackawanna Trail.

Having a Poet Laureate recognizes and celebrates the arts in our town, and helps connect local residents with the vibrant local arts community," Highland Arts Council President Dawn Diamantopoulos said.

The Highland Arts Council is looking for nominees who live in or have lived in the town. They must have "established a presence in the world of poetry, demonstrated commitment to and passion for poetry and embraces the opportunity to engage the community with poetry," according to the Highland Arts Council.

The poet laureate must stage six to 10 events over a two-year term. They must be "willing to collaborate with other town poets and artists to develop and present poetry-related activities that address the objectives of the Poet Laureate Program," according to the Highland Arts Council.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on April 15.

For more information about the application process, email highlandartscouncil@gmail.com.

