Highland solicits ideas for public sculpture

Highland has thrown up several brightly colored murals on the walls of downtown buildings in recent years, and now it's looking for a public sculpture that will be displayed downtown for a year.
The Highland Redevelopment Commission's Main Street Bureau is soliciting artists to make pitches for public sculptures for the Sculpture and Art Walk in downtown Highland.
"Highland Main Street has issued a public sculpture call for art to local sculptors interested in providing a sculpture on loan for a one-year period, at a location on north Highway Avenue, just east of Kennedy Avenue," the town said in a press release. "The sculpture project is a collaborative effort between Highland Main Street, the Highland Redevelopment Commission and the Dyer-based, Dyer Art Visionaries (DAVe)."
Dyer Arts Visionaries will offer a $500 stipend to the winning sculptor who will loan the work to the town for a year but retain ownership of the piece.
Anyone who's interested should send up to three JPG files, photos or sketches of their proposal, the dimensions and a bio to Lance Ryskamp at lryskamp@highland.in.gov by February 15.
"A curatorial committee will choose finalists," the town said in a press release. "The finalists’ designs will be presented to the public on Highland Main Street’s Facebook page and in Highland’s Town Hall in early March. At that time, the public will be invited to vote for their favorite sculpture. The public’s choice will be the winner."
Submissions from Highland residents first and Lake County residents second will be prioritized. The sculpture does not need to address any sort of theme but must be considered family-friendly.