Highland to roll out monthly downtown restaurant crawl

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's been a challenging time for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic after the state shuttered their dining rooms and then imposed capacity restrictions to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The Highland Main Street Bureau hopes to help out downtown Highland restaurants by driving more traffic with a monthly restaurant crawl.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, people can visit as many as nine downtown Highland restaurants that night and get a drink, appetizer, small entrée, or dessert for $5 or under, with some offers being dine-in only. Future restaurant crawls will take place in downtown Highland on the evening of the last Tuesday of every month.

Participating restaurants include Jose’s Family Restaurant, Langel’s Pizza, Dan’s Pierogies, Maria’s Buena Cochina, Growlers, The Counter Ice Cream and Italian Ice, Tradition’s, Sakura Bowl and Sip Coffee 2. The eateries have been encouraged to change up their offers every month to give people a reason to come back and add the spice of variety.