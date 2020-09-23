Highland to roll out monthly downtown restaurant crawl

It's been a challenging time for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic after the state shuttered their dining rooms and then imposed capacity restrictions to check the spread of the deadly virus.
The Highland Main Street Bureau hopes to help out downtown Highland restaurants by driving more traffic with a monthly restaurant crawl.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, people can visit as many as nine downtown Highland restaurants that night and get a drink, appetizer, small entrée, or dessert for $5 or under, with some offers being dine-in only. Future restaurant crawls will take place in downtown Highland on the evening of the last Tuesday of every month.
Participating restaurants include Jose’s Family Restaurant, Langel’s Pizza, Dan’s Pierogies, Maria’s Buena Cochina, Growlers, The Counter Ice Cream and Italian Ice, Tradition’s, Sakura Bowl and Sip Coffee 2. The eateries have been encouraged to change up their offers every month to give people a reason to come back and add the spice of variety.
“Highland Main Street wanted to find an opportunity to assist downtown restaurants, which were hard hit by the ongoing COVID-19 emergency,” Highland Main Street Bureau President Dawn Diamantopoulos said. “We thought that a monthly restaurant crawl, held on what is generally a slower business weekday, would be an ideal way to showcase our great downtown dining options.”
Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!