 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highland to roll out monthly downtown restaurant crawl
urgent

Highland to roll out monthly downtown restaurant crawl

{{featured_button_text}}
Highland to roll out monthly downtown restaurant crawl

Sip Coffee House in downtown Highland is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

It's been a challenging time for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic after the state shuttered their dining rooms and then imposed capacity restrictions to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The Highland Main Street Bureau hopes to help out downtown Highland restaurants by driving more traffic with a monthly restaurant crawl.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, people can visit as many as nine downtown Highland restaurants that night and get a drink, appetizer, small entrée, or dessert for $5 or under, with some offers being dine-in only. Future restaurant crawls will take place in downtown Highland on the evening of the last Tuesday of every month.

Participating restaurants include Jose’s Family Restaurant, Langel’s Pizza, Dan’s Pierogies, Maria’s Buena Cochina, Growlers, The Counter Ice Cream and Italian Ice, Tradition’s, Sakura Bowl and Sip Coffee 2. The eateries have been encouraged to change up their offers every month to give people a reason to come back and add the spice of variety.

“Highland Main Street wanted to find an opportunity to assist downtown restaurants, which were hard hit by the ongoing COVID-19 emergency,” Highland Main Street Bureau President Dawn Diamantopoulos said. “We thought that a monthly restaurant crawl, held on what is generally a slower business weekday, would be an ideal way to showcase our great downtown dining options.”

Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

TASTE TEST: Highland's Mas Tacos really does give you more
Dining

TASTE TEST: Highland's Mas Tacos really does give you more

  • Updated

The unassuming carryout-focused taco shop at 8020 Kennedy Ave just south of the Borman Expressway in Highland boasts that its "home of the full-size tacos and famous nachos in a box" with a cheeky sign that apologizes "sorry, no $1 fun-size tacos sold here."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Meet the Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts