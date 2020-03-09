Highwoman Amanda Shires, Shemekia Copeland to headline Prairie Magic Music Festival

Americana star and Highwoman Amanda Shires, along with blues artist Shemekia Copeland, will headline an all-women lineup at this summer's Prairie Magic Music Festival in Porter County.

Shires, Copeland, The Accidentals and Jerica Paliga will perform at the Porter County Parks & Recreation’s annual summer music festival, which takes place at Sunset Hill Farm County Park at 775 Meridian Road in Valparaiso on Aug. 8.

Tickets went on sale Sunday on International Women's Day.

The festival celebrates rock, Americana, blues music and — this year — women in the arts.

"Shires is known for her vocals, fiddle-playing and energy on stage," organizers said in in a news release. "A winner of the Americana Association’s Emerging Artist award and a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album in 2018, Shires has been busy touring with her band and as a member of husband Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit. Last year, Shires began a music group called The Highwomen with members Natalie Hemby, Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris.

"Shires is a Texas-born road warrior, new mom and recently minted MFA in creative writing. She has mined a wide range of musical influences. Her influences include Leonard Cohen and John Prine, the latter of whom has been a mentor."