Just because it's winter doesn't mean you have to stay cooped up at home, huddled under blankets with a cup of hot chocolate and Netflix on until spring blooms.
You can still get a taste of the great outdoors.
The Indiana Dunes National Park will host several upcoming hikes for anyone looking for a little fresh air and a physical challenge. A park ranger will lead hikes from Miller Woods from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 8 and 15.
Hikers will gather at The Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake St. in Gary for a hike as long as three miles with a stop at the lakefront.
"The hike follows the Paul H. Douglas Trail and is spectacular in its varied habitats including globally rare black oak savanna, interdunal pannes, wetlands and towering sand dunes that offer incredible views of Lake Michigan and Chicago," the National Park Service said in a press release.
Also on Dec. 1, a ranger will lead a hike from 1 to 3 p.m. on Pinhook Bog’s Upland Trail. Hikers should gather at Pinhook Bog parking lot at 920 N. Wozniak Road in Michigan City.
"The hike showcases the bog’s watershed as you hike a ravine, cross a bridge over a secluded pond that feeds the bog, and through stands of towering trees," the National Park Service said in a press release.
People are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring water and insect repellent.
For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu or facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.