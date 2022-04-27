 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hinder to rock Hobart Art Theater

The Hobart Art Theater is shown.

 Tony Martin, file, The Times

Hinder is going to rock Hobart.

The multi-platinum Oklahoma City-based heavy metal band that's sold 4 million albums and 10 million singles will perform on June 3 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main Street in Hobart. Doors open at 6 p.m.

“I’m sure you know Hinder as the band that plays: ‘Lips of an Angel' but the band has so many more amazing songs," said organizer Paul Panicali with Mush Music. "We are excited to bring them to Northwest Indiana."

Hinder has released six studio albums, most recently "The Reign" with New York City-based The End Records/BMG. They've headlined 15 national tours, gotten 100 million streams and amassed more than 150 million video views.

Hinder's other albums include "Stripped" and "When the Smoke Clears," which made the Billboard 200. 

Hinder's debut album "Extreme Behavior" reached No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, where it was the second best-selling rock album in 2005 and was eventually certified three times platinum. The radio single "Get Stoned" reached No. 4 on the rock charts and "Lios of an Angel" reached No. 1 on the Top 40 and Pop 100.

Hinder's second record, "Take It To The Limit," reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

"This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulted them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others," Panicali said. "Hinder proved consistent record hit making by following up with a No. 1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All American Nightmare, and a No. 1 Top Hard Rock Album, 'Welcome To The Freakshow.'"

Tickets start at $25.

For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketweb.com or www.facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.

