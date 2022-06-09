Historian to tell Calumet City Historical Society about Monee Creamery

Christi Holston with the Monee Historical Society will tell the Calumet City Historical Society about a historic south suburban creamery this weekend.

The Calumet City Historical Society will hold a general membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Calumet City Historical Society Center & Museum at 760 Wentworth Ave. in downtown Calumet City.

Light refreshments and sandwiches will be served to attendees.

The program kicks off at 3 p.m. Holston will give a talk titled "The Monee Creamery, now the Monee Heritage Center" about the historic site in Will County.

"Christi Holston is the President of the Monee Historical Society and President of the St. Paul Cemetery board in Monee, Illinois. She is a lifelong Monee resident and has been interested in history and preservation her whole life," the Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release. "Christi and a few like-minded Monee residents formed the Save the Creamery Foundation in 2011, which became the Monee Historical Society in 2013."

The historic preservation efforts ultimately paid off.

"The Monee Historical Society has worked diligently for the last 10 years to save the iconic structure from demolition and bring it back to life," the Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release. "Christi will recount the journey of the past 10 years and the renovations culminating in the opening of the Monee Heritage Center in September of 2021."

The historical society also will have 50/50 and summer basket raffles.

The Calumet City Historical Society Center & Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m. every second Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit calumetcityhistoricalsociety.org, email calcityhistory@aol.com or call 708-832-9390.

