Historic rail cars to stop by Pullman National Monument

Historic rail cars will stop by the Pullman National Moment for the upcoming Pullman Railroad Days.

The Historic Pullman Foundation is staging "Pullman Railroad Days: People, Progress & Innovation," a weekend-long event for train enthusiasts and families on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

The 1923 New York Central 3, the 1914 Francis L. Suter, the 1950 Royal Street Observation car and Amtrak’s George M. Pullman, which was the last passenger car built by the Pullman-Standard Company in 1981, will be on display at the train station with the elevated platform near the Pullman National Monument. People also can see a Model A car club on Saturday only.

“We are excited and honored to once again host these historic railroad cars at our station that bears the Pullman name,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said. “And we’d like to remind everyone that the Metra Electric Line is the fastest and most affordable way to get to Pullman National Monument.”

People also can see the new “RAILROADERS: Jack Delano’s Homefront Photography” exhibition, which was organized by the Center for Railroad Photography and Art and Chicago History Museum. The exhibition, described as "a striking visual exploration of the hard work and heroism of railway workers in the yards, on the trains and in the station during World War II," will be on display in the newly renovated Pullman Exhibit Hall that was previously the Visitor Center.

Norfolk Southern will offer a virtual reality experience with VR goggles that will show how modern freight railroads operate. A locomotive simulator will instruct on the skills needed to operate a railroad locomotive.

People also can take guided tours of the historic Pullman factory, Hotel Florence and the neighborhood.

“The stories of Pullman are the stories of the American experience,” said Joseph C. Szabo, President of the Historic Pullman Foundation. “Pullman Railroad Days is a wonderful opportunity to showcase America’s history of railroad innovation and its stories that remind us why Pullman is so special.”

Some events are free while others will require single-entry tickets, such as the guided tours of Hotel Florence and the neighborhood.

For more information or tickets, visit www.pullmanil.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.