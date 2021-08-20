Historical society museum holds photo contest

LaPorte is known for lakes like Pine Lake, Stone Lake, Clear Lake, Fishtrap Lake, Lilly Lake and Crane Lake.
The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is celebrating the city's lakes holding a "Living' the Lake Life" photo contest.
Photographers both novice and professional can submit their original color photos of scenes or activities of any lake in LaPorte County by 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The winners of the contest will be announced on Sept. 4 and their work will be hung at the three-story history museum that's filled with attractions like an early electric car, a DeLorean, old Slicer letterman jackets and a skull dug up from serial killer Belle Gunness's farm.
"Images will be displayed in the museum through September, so come by and see your work," assistant director Danielle Adams said in a press release.
For more information, visit the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte or call 219-324-6767.
