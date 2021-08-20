Historical society museum holds photo contest

Photographers both novice and professional can submit their original color photos of scenes or activities of any lake in LaPorte County by 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The winners of the contest will be announced on Sept. 4 and their work will be hung at the three-story history museum that's filled with attractions like an early electric car, a DeLorean, old Slicer letterman jackets and a skull dug up from serial killer Belle Gunness's farm.