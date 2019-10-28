Hofbrauhaus Chicago is currently celebrating Oktoberfest but the popular eatery puts traditional German fare in the spotlight all year.
Oktoberfest runs through Oct. 31 at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, which is located in Rosemont. There are various specials offered during the traditional celebration but the restaurant's customers will find items such as specialty sausages, schnitzels, freshly baked pretzels, Munich pork roast, strudels, tortes and more on the menu at all times.
"Our goal is to provide the most authentic Oktoberfest experience outside of Munich," said Brad Cool, general manager for Hofbrauhaus Chicago.
Hofbrauhaus Chicago debuted on the food scene seven years ago. Cool said during the Oktoberfest celebration, a special beer is presented at the eatery.
Cool said the Oktoberfestbier is the same recipe that's featured at the original Hofbrauhaus in Germany. "We're the only one allowed to make it," Cool said.
Hofbrauhaus Chicago, located in a large bier hall/brewery-style venue, is in Rosemont's MB Financial Park and features a party atmosphere all the time, whether it's Oktoberfest or not.
The eatery is inspired by and patterned after the original 400-year-old plus Hofbrauhaus in Munich, Germany.
All beer served at Hofbrauhaus is made on the premises. Guests will see the area where the brews are made while dining at the eatery.
The restaurant features family-style meals starring an assortment of German specialties. One of the specialties on the menu are Crispy Pork Shanks, which are available after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and after 1 p.m. Sundays. Live music is featured daily at Hofbrauhaus. Cool said they regularly bring in bands from Germany and other European countries.
There are also many interactive entertainment opportunities at the restaurant including encouraging guests to sing-a-long to certain songs such as the pop tune "Sweet Caroline."
Hofbrauhaus Chicago occasionally debuts new seasonal menu items. The eatery also offers a catering menu. While guests dine at Hofbrauhaus, Cool said they want them "to feel like they're in Germany."
