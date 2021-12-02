Holiday art fair to present unique gifts at LaPorte County Historical Society Museum

If you're shopping for Christmas gifts and looking for something local or unique you won't see at any shopping mall or big-box store, be advised that the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum will host its Holiday Art Fair this weekend.

The three-story local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte is decked out with Christmas decorations and will be open free of charge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the annual Holiday Art Fair featuring a variety of Northwest Indiana artists and artisans. Visitors will be able to peruse and purchase the art of a number of local artists as well as museum merchandise that includes decorations for the Christmas tree.

"If you or a loved one is a lover of LaPorte County, they will adore one of our three ornaments this year," Assistant Director Danielle Adams said. "We have the Door Prairie Barn, the Museum, and the Geise Church available on porcelain ornaments. The Museum's 2022 calendar is also for sale, themed around 'Livin' the Lake Life.' It showcases the entries from this year's photo contest, other local photographers and historic photos from our archives. If you never want to miss a special day at the Museum, this calendar will be sure to remind you."

Many potential gifts also will be available in the museum's gift shop.