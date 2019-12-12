Enjoy classical musicians playing pop standards while supporting a good cause this weekend: the health of children.
The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte will stage its 25th annual Holiday at the Pops concert this Saturday evening.
The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra, Cripple Creek, the LaPorte High School Choir, soloist Joseph Stewart and bagpipe player Kathleen Lang will all perform at 7 p.m. at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge Street in LaPorte. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The annual performance has raised $158,000 since the Healthcare Foundation completely took over the event in 2016. The money goes to the nonprofit foundation's Children's Fund that supports children-focused initiatives such as health and wellness programs for kids.
"It was their intent to create a very special evening for those in the La Porte community – to celebrate the joys of the holiday season," organizers said in a press release. "This concert has turned into a time-honored tradition and continues to be a favorite holiday attraction. The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra has been a staple performer at each concert and they feel extremely fortunate to have played a key role in the holiday at the Pops event for 25 years."
Balcony tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Main floor table tickets are already sold out.
For more information, visit https://holidaypopslaporte.org/.