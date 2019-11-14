Munster's Theatre at the Center will be ushering in the holiday season early with the presentation of a beloved production.
"White Christmas" opens in previews today at the Munster venue and continues through Dec. 22.
"It's such a great show," said Neil Friedman, who stars as character General Waverly in the musical. Friedman said it's a production that really spreads the holiday spirit and is a favorite of the masses.
"The songs are so beautiful and there's great dancing in the show," he added.
"Irving Berlin's White Christmas" is the story of entertainers Wallace and his friend Phil Davis who, along with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes, launch a show at a Vermont Inn to help their World War II general pull his business out of a slump.
The show exemplifies the importance of good will and the coming together to help others. "It's a really great way to get into the holiday spirit," Friedman said.
Actor Justin Brill, who plays the part of character Phil in the show, said he's happy to be back at Theatre at the Center to perform once again. He previously performed in Munster in "All Shook Up" and "Nice Work If You Can Get It."
"I love this show," Brill said. He added that Theatre at the Center's artistic director Linda Fortunato always creates a "fun, positive and supportive" environment for the actors.
And that's just the perfect setting for a show such as "White Christmas" for the holidays. Brill said the movie and the messages of the show have a special place in the "consciousness" of the public.
The musical follows the popular film "White Christmas" which was released in 1954, and starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.
Both Friedman and Brill praised the musical selections in the production. Among highlighted songs by acclaimed composer/lyricist Berlin in the show are popular tunes such as "Blue Skies," "Sisters," the signature "White Christmas," "Happy Holiday" and others.
Friedman, who grew up in New York and lived in the Bronx and Queens, said he has fond memories of seeing the movie as a child.
Live entertainment, whether it was on stage or on film, was always of interest to Friedman.
"I knew at a young age that I wanted to be an actor," he said. "Every year (as I was growing up) my grandmother would take me to Manhattan to see the shows...That gave me a love for the holidays (and for entertainment)."
Friedman, who came to Illinois in 1984, currently lives in Evanston. The actor said he's honored to be working once again at Theatre at the Center. This is his third production in Munster.
"This is a great (theatrical) company," Friedman said, about the cast and the theater.
Brill, who lives in Chicago, grew up in Annapolis, Maryland. He said he also liked the movie when he first saw it.
"I remember seeing the movie as a kid. My mom had an affinity for it. And my wife is also a fan of it," Brill said.
For Brill, playing the character of Phil, which is the role charismatic Danny Kaye played, is great fun. "He's the comic relief in the show," Brill said about Phil. The actor said he always admired Kaye's energy in the role. "I've always been a bit of a goofball myself," Brill said, laughing.
Also starring in Munster's "White Christmas" is Matt Edmonds; Casiena Raether and Erica Stephan.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.