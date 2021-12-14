Holiday Dreams Cirque to bring Christmas spectacle to Four Winds New Buffalo

Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque will be performed this weekend at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center in Southwest Michigan.
The contemporary Cirque du Soleil-like circus performance will take place at 7 p.m. Central Saturday and 4 p.m. Central Sunday in the casino's concert hall at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo.
"This unique holiday show is unlike any other," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "With projection mapping and hologram technology, coupled with talented acrobats and cirque performers, musical comedians and daredevils, each scene has eye-catching effects that make this modern holiday show one to remember. Acrobats deliver jaw-dropping tricks that will amaze you. The actors will keep you amused, while the contemporary music creates a fun, high-energy environment for people of all ages."
Creator, Producer and Director Fernando Quevedo, the son of a circus performer, wanted to create a modern holiday circus show that could be enjoyed by families.
"The story focuses on a Grinch-like character, who with the help of Christmas Carol, a whimsical character of beaming lights filled with the 'Spirit of Christmas, is taken on a beautiful journey where he begins to see and experience the glory and true wonders of the holiday season," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "The magical nature and comedic tone of the production keep things interesting as the two characters banter back and forth as they meander through a magical theater. The two lead characters are comedic actors that will keep the audience rolling on the floor in laughter. Start off the Christmas season with Holiday Dreams, cirque-style!"
Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information or tickets, visit holidaydreamsshow.com or fourwindscasino.com.
