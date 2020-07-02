Holiday entertainment: Assorted live and virtual activities are in the spotlight this weekend

Region fun seekers will be looking for things to do this holiday weekend. While many events and large scale fireworks displays have been scaled down during the pandemic, there are still activities to enjoy.
Whether you'd like to head out to enjoy live entertainment or stay home to watch virtual productions, there are assorted activities to pick from.
The following is just a sample list of entertainment options to keep you busy.
• Red, White & Boom, at Gary U.S. Steelyard, home of the Gary Southshore Railcats, 1 Stadium Plaza, Gary. Rock band Nawty will perform July 3 while The Muddsharks playJuly 4. Tickets are $17 for children and $23 for adults each night. Cost includes parking and an AYCE food menu starring burgers, hotdogs, soda and chips. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk. Call 219-882-2255 or visit RailcatsBaseball.com.
• Holiday activities in Valparaiso, downtown Valparaiso. The July Blast Run/Walk and Lit'l Firecracker 2K Run will take place at 7:30 a.m. The Lift Up Valpo Parade will take place at 10 a.m. downtown.The Crawpuppies will perform a free concert from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at the Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza. Fireworks will be presented at 9 p.m. at Urschel Field. The fireworks and the concert are free but attendees must get tickets for both events to keep with social distancing measures. Visit valparaisoevents.com.
• Hammond Fireworks, at four different locations. Fireworks fans are asked to stay home to view Hammond's fireworks, which will be presented from Clark High School, Gavit High School, Eggers Middle School and Morton High School at dusk.
• Griffith Independence Day Parade, noon Saturday in downtown Griffith. A special Griffith Central Market will also be held on the holiday.
• Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Fourth of July will be celebrated at the Pier from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4. There will be free live music in the Miller Lite Beer Garden, boat rides along the lake and outdoor dining experiences. There will not be fireworks, however.
The Polk Bros Park, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, Pier Park, Crystal Gardens, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and other areas will be open.
Guests must wear a face mask and maintain proper social distancing. For more information on Navy Pier activities, visit navypier.org.
• Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City
If you're looking for something different to do this weekend, check out a new exhibit. Lubeznik Center for the Arts plans to reopen July 3. The exhibit "Well-Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage" will be in the spotlight at the venue. An open house for the exhibit takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 3.
The exhibit includes the work of 24 women artists. Admission is free but there will be timed tickets required to enter. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at wellbehavedwomen.eventbrite.com.
Guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing practices.
• "The Golden Girls - The Lost Episodes Vol 4: Lockdown," available via streaming platform. Spend the holiday laughing with The Golden Girls! "The Golden Girls - The Lost Episodes Vol 4: Lockdown," will be streamed through Aug. 8.
The show is Hammond native David Cerda's latest version of "The Golden Girls" in "The Lost Episodes" series. The theater company Hell in a Handbag Productions presents parodies and other productions, many often performed by males in drag.
For information and to purchase a ticket for the virtual production of "The Golden Girls", visit stage773.com or handbagproductions.org. Tickets are $20. Patrons will get a password and link to see the show via Vimeo.
• Porchlight Music Theatre, Chicago, features various virtual entertainment
Porchlight Music Theatre presents "I’ll Drink to That" with Steve McDonagh on its Facebook page. The show is a new series, which is hosted by Hearty Boy Steve McDonough. As host, Mcdonough shares a cocktail recipe with visitors and pairs it with each Saturday's virtual program "Sondheim @ 90." Visit Porchlight Music Theater's Facebook page and YouTube for more information.
Porchlight By Request allows theater fans to request a show tune to be performed by one of the theater's artists. Visit facebook.com/PorchlightMusicTheatre/
• Keeping up with The Aud is presented by The Auditorium Theatre. Visit the theater's Facebook to learn more about happenings every week. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org for more information.
• "Hamilton," the play starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be streamed on Disney+ on July 3.
• ESPN will present Eagles "Live from the Forum MMXVIII" at 8 p.m. Eastern July 5. Eagles fans will see the concert featuring 26 songs from the rock group's hits collection. Vince Gill and Deacon Frey also star in the group. The show was filmed in September 2018.
