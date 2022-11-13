Holiday favorite: 'A Christmas Story Comes Home' exhibit opens

Northwest Indiana residents know the holidays are upon us when a favorite exhibit is displayed in Hammond.

"A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit opened Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 30 at The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The popular exhibit, presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, showcases a variety of scenes that people will recognize from the beloved 1980s film "A Christmas Story."

All the familiar fun-loving characters are pictured including Ralphie, Flick, Randy, The Old Man Parker and more. Guests will see window displays such as The Triple Dog Dare, The Parker Living Room, Flick's Tongue, Santa's Mountain at Higbee's and others.

In addition to the windows, guests will see a variety of Christmas trees on display surrounding the exhibit.

The free exhibit relays assorted scenes from "A Christmas Story" while also paying homage to writer Jean Shepherd, who had ties to the Region. Shepherd's book, which the movie is based on, is titled "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash."

"A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit isn't the only holiday happening at the center. Other events, which are being held in conjunction with the exhibit, are visits with Santa, which includes a Holiday for Heroes event and an All Is Calm event.

Visits with Santa on Santa's Mountain will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 26-Dec. 18. Also, special Santa photo days include Nov. 25, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. All photos with Santa must be scheduled in advance at santaphotos.simplybook.me or visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com. Cost for photos is $10 each and includes one photo. Additional photos are $6.

The Holiday for Heroes will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 and is only for First Responders, active and retired military and their families. On that day, attendees may have their photos taken with Santa and visit the exhibit. Visits with Santa must be scheduled online.

The All is Calm event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13. The event, featuring a sensory-friendly experience, is designed for families with individuals with special needs. Photos with Santa must be scheduled online.

Canine and Feline fans will want to attend Wag Your Tail Wednesdays. Cats and dogs may have their photos taken with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30; Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. Pets must be on non-retractable leashes. Cost is $10 and guests will receive one printed photo. Also schedule appointments online.

An OH Fuuudge! relay race will take place Dec. 10. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m. The Mommy's Little Piggy Contest is Dec. 17. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with contest at 10 a.m.

For more information on the exhibit, visit AChristmasStoryComes Home.com. The Indiana Welcome Center is at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.