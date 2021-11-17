Holiday fun

Here's a sampling of events that will make holiday spirits bright in the Region:
Nov. 18
Spring Run Farm, 2110 W. 169th Avenue, Lowell, hosts its 32nd annual Christmas on the Farm from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-20. Sign up in advance for special discounts. www.facebook.com/SpringRunFarm
Nov. 25
YMCA Turkey Trot kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. The 4-mile professionally timed race is the centerpiece of the morning, which includes a 1K Kids Fun Run at 7:45 a.m. A 5K walk/run starts after the 4-mile race. Race prizes will be awarded in age categories. Fees range from free for the kids' run to $30. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/IN/Portage/PortageTownshipYMCATurkeyTrot
Nov. 26
Hobart is showing off its new Christmas tree at its official lighting ceremony from 5-7 p.m. at Main and 3rd Streets. www.cityofhobart.org/206/City
Crown Point kicks off its holiday celebration with its Tree and Tank lighting at 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the Court House. The Crown Point High School Choir and Harmony Hand Bells will perform. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. www.crownpoint.in.gov/371/Tank-Tree-Lighting
Hammond is lighting its official Christmas tree 6 p.m. at Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Avenue. www.facebook.com/GoHammondIN/events
St. John kicks off its annual Christmas in the Park and Festival of Lights with fireworks, entertainment and more from 7-10 p.m. at Prairie West Park on West 93rd Avenue. Visit With Santa on Opening Night and Saturdays through Dec 18. Trees decorated by local merchants, clubs, churches and schools will be on display through Jan. 1. www.stjohnin.com/Parks
"Scrooge, The Musical" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place, Merrillville. M&M Productions and Ross Music Theatre is presenting the play introduced to the Region in 1982. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for high school students and seniors and $8 for children 12 and younger through Nov. 21. Visit www.ticketor.com/rossmusic.
Nov. 27
LaPorte Santa Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Plaza 618, at 618 Lincolnway. The event is free and anyone may participate. After watching Santa arrive on a firetruck, visit him in Santa's Chalet. www.facebook.com/laportesantaparade
Hobart Holiday Market opens at noon-4 p.m. at 705 E. 45th St. More than 90 vendors will offer unique gifts. Food and beverages will be available as will Santa. The market continues from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 28. www.cityofhobart.org.
Highland hosts its Santa March and Light Parade at 4:30 p.m. It goes down Highway Avenue to Main Square Park. The tree there will be lighted at 5 p.m. and children can visit Santa. highlandparks.org
Dec. 3
The Indiana Ballet Theatre performs "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway, Gary. It's the 21st year the troupe will dance the holiday classic. It also will have performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets range from $22-$25. Visit ibtnw.org/events.
Dec. 7
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra performs its Holiday Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10. Tickets range from $35-$75 for adult.s Student admission is $10. Bring a donation of any non-perishable food item to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. Visit nisorchestra.org.
Dec. 10
The Indiana Ballet Theatre performs "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. at Hoosier Theatre, 1335 119th St., Whiting. It's the 21st year the troupe will dance the holiday classic. It also will have performances at 2 and 7 p..m, Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets range from $22-$25. Visit ibtnw.org/events
Dec. 11
Children’s Festival of the Trees Holiday Breakfast runs from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Fee is $20 for adults and $10 for children for pancakes, sausage and fruit with juice, milk and coffee. Proceeds benefit the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. For reservations required by Dec. 3 or more information, call 219-836-0525 ext. 200.
Dec. 26
Hobart offers last-minute shopping options at Santa’s Last Stop Pop-Up Shop from 3-8 p.m. at the Hobart Community Center, Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road. Santa will be on hand from 4-7 p.m. Photos with him will be available for $5. www.facebook.com/events/2328629517234593/