Holiday glow: Sparkle Light Festival shares magic of season

The lights of the season are shining brightly in a huge walk-through exhibit in Chicagoland.

The Sparkle Light Festival continues to Jan. 1 at Impact Field in Rosemont.

"Sparkle Light Festival is a winter complement to our summer season of baseball," said Shawn Hunter, owner of The Chicago Dogs and organizer of the light festival.

Hunter said since Impact Field is the home of The Chicago Dogs and baseball is a sport which attracts families, he thought a winter event at Impact Field geared to the family would be perfect.

"Our goal is to keep the ballpark going all year round," he said. Hunter added he's happy to be partnering with the village of Rosemont on this event.

"It's a great partnership between The Chicago Dogs and the village," Hunter said.

During a visit to Sparkle Light Festival, guests will find massive displays with colorful lights galore throughout the attraction. Featured are five villages which are all aglow in the hues of the season.

Villages include Snowflake Circle, Winter Wonderland, Frozen Forest, Deck the Walls and The North Pole. There are various interactive opportunities as part of the exhibit including walking through a maze and riding a colorfully lit train. Santa Claus is also available for visits on the concourse.

Guests may also ride the Alpine Slide for an extra cost and enjoy various food and beverages which are available for purchase.

"We've tried to create a place where people can celebrate all their favorite holiday traditions in one place," Hunter said. "We're trying to create an overall experience that speaks to the holidays."

The attraction, Hunter said, can fit 2,500 people per session. The daily operating sessions are 4 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Hunter said visitors should allow anywhere from an hour to 1 1/2 hours to explore the festival.

There's also a chance for people to purchase a premium package which allows for a special buffet in Rivers Stadium Club.

Hunter said he hopes the light festival "puts a smile on people's faces."

FYI: Sparkle Light Festival runs to Jan. 1 at Impact Field in Rosemont. Tickets are $25 for individuals 13 and older and $20 for children 2 to 12. Alpine Slide tickets are $22 extra. An all-inclusive ticket for the Rivers Stadium Club is $70 per person. Visit sparklerosemont.com.

