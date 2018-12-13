Winter has clearly descended on Chicagoland but theme park enthusiasts will be happy to know there's a new happening at Six Flags Great America to explore this holiday season.
Holiday in the Park, which continues through Dec. 31, beckons visitors with its bright lights, rides, seasonal shows and other festive attractions. It's the first time Six Flags Great America is remaining open for the winter season.
"It's so nice to be able to bring something new to guests this season. To be a part of the (holiday) tradition is so magical," said Tess Claussen, communications manager for Six Flags Great America. "This is something that's been in the works for many years," she added.
Claussen said other Six Flags parks around the country have presented special holiday events for awhile. She said Six Flags Great America personnel were looking for something that season pass holders and other visitors could do during the winter.
"People can expect to be blown away," Claussen said, as the grounds will be adorned with more than 2 million lights, guests will have the opportunity to experience a number of popular rides, new seasonal shows and many other attractions.
A 50-foot Holiday Square Tree is decorated in the middle of the park and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be available at the North Pole.
Various holiday shows, including "Wonderland at the Grand," will entertain people during their park visit. All shows and rides are included in park admission.
Among rides that will be available to enjoy, Claussen said, are various fan favorites such as Batman The Ride, Raging Bull and The Joker Free Fly Coaster. The Peppermint Swirl special holiday ride offers guests a twirl on a tea cup spinning attraction.
On the food roster, Six Flags will offer assorted seasonal fare, including Peppermint Red Velvet Funnel Cakes, Eggnog, Hand-Dipped Holiday Caramel Apples, Hot Chocolate, Tamales and more. For those who want a full meal, they can gather at Dasher's Dinner House for a ham dinner with all the fixings.
Guests may also visit a Smore Station at the park where one can create their own smores over an open fire.
Claussen said Six Flags wants to continue bringing the holiday festivities to area theme park fans.
"We love being in this business and fulfilling a need for holiday time," she said.
Six Flags Great America is currently selling its 2019 season passes and individuals who purchase them before Dec. 31 may use them for Holiday in the Park.