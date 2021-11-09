'Holiday Inn the Musical' to stay at the Memorial Opera House for a few weeks

You can soon check out "Holiday Inn the Musical," which will stay at the Memorial Opera House for a two-week run.

The play will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday on Nov. 26, 27 and 28 and Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.

"Based on the 1942 award-winning movie, 'Holiday Inn,' The New Irving Berlin Musical, is a fresh take on an old classic," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release.

It's a classic play about world-weariness, youthful enthusiasm and putting on a show.

"When singer-songwriter Jim Hardy tires of showbiz, he shocks his best friend Ted and fiancée Lila by leaving the bright lights of Broadway behind and for a calm life in a farmhouse in Connecticut," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "At first, he greets his new life with enthusiasm, but, just as he starts to think farm life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, he meets Linda Mason, a spunky school teacher harboring immense talent and big dreams. Together, they bring life back to the Mason farm by transforming it into the Holiday Inn, a lively venue for festive performances celebrating the red-letter days on the calendar."

Romantic intrigue ensues.