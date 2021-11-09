'Holiday Inn the Musical' to stay at the Memorial Opera House for a few weeks

You can soon check out "Holiday Inn the Musical," which will stay at the Memorial Opera House for a two-week run.
The play will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday on Nov. 26, 27 and 28 and Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.
"Based on the 1942 award-winning movie, 'Holiday Inn,' The New Irving Berlin Musical, is a fresh take on an old classic," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release.
It's a classic play about world-weariness, youthful enthusiasm and putting on a show.
"When singer-songwriter Jim Hardy tires of showbiz, he shocks his best friend Ted and fiancée Lila by leaving the bright lights of Broadway behind and for a calm life in a farmhouse in Connecticut," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "At first, he greets his new life with enthusiasm, but, just as he starts to think farm life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, he meets Linda Mason, a spunky school teacher harboring immense talent and big dreams. Together, they bring life back to the Mason farm by transforming it into the Holiday Inn, a lively venue for festive performances celebrating the red-letter days on the calendar."
Romantic intrigue ensues.
"However, when Ted shows up ready to spirit Linda away to Hollywood, will Jim lose his best shot at happiness?" the Memorial Opera House said in a press release.
A classic score will leave the audience dreaming of a white Christmas.
"Dance numbers galore and a score packed with Irving Berlin classics like 'Blue Skies,' 'Heat Wave,' 'Shaking the Blues Away' and the beloved 'White Christmas,'" the Memorial Opera House said in a press release.
Irving Berlin wrote the music and lyrics. Based on the Universal Pictures film, the play was originally produced on Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company. The Valparaiso production is directed by Deborah Trembicki-Haddad.
Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for seniors, students and military. A full cash bar is available.
For tickets or more information, email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com, call 219.548.9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.