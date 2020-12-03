 Skip to main content
Holiday Lights exhibit brings Christmas magic to Fair Oaks Farms
Fair Oaks Farms is decorated with Holiday Lights.

 Joseph S. Pete

Fair Oaks Farms is all lit up for the holiday season.

The agritourist destination at 856 N. 600 E. in Fair Oaks, where busloads of school kids are dropped off to see cows give birth and learn how modern farms work, is lighting up a new Holiday Lights exhibit this Christmas season.

Fair Oaks Farms just put in a new 1-mile natural trail that winds through wooded paths and open prairie that it is illuminated with Christmas lights this December. 

"Experience our nature path’s holiday transformation as we light up the trees, the tractors, and most importantly, your holiday spirit," Fair Oaks Farms said in an announcement. "Stop at warming stations, enjoy the bonfires, s’mores, and hot chocolate… your hands and toes will stay as warm as your heart."

Visitors are invited to wander through the Holiday Lights from 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 4 to 9 p.m. weekends through Jan. 10 save for Christmas Day and New Year's Day, when it's closed. They also can stop by the Holiday Market, which serves baked goods and hot cocoa along with garland, poinsettias, wreaths, potted Christmas trees and other seasonal decor.

Tickets to Holiday Lights are $10 per person, and visitors are encouraged to dress warmly for the outdoor attraction.

For visitors during the holiday season, Fair Oaks Farms also is offering lunch and dinner in outdoor heated igloos by The Farmhouse Restaurant, where diners can enjoy farm-to-table cuisine with a view of the countryside.

For more information, visit fofarms.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

