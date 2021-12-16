Holiday lights: Six Flags Great America shines brightly

Bright lights and colorful displays are all around this season.
Once again Six Flags Great America in Gurnee is offering seasonal fun with its Holiday in the Park Lights and Holiday in the Park Lights Drive-Thru.
Holiday in the Park Lights continues through Dec. 30 on select nights while the drive-thru experience runs to Jan. 9 on select nights.
"This is our second year for the drive-thru and fourth year for Holiday in the Park Lights (walking experience)," said Caitlin Kepple, communications manager for Six Flags Great America. Kepple said the attraction features more than 3 million lights.
Many of the features and displays have returned but Kepple said there are a variety of new things for guests to enjoy.
"We're always thinking of new and exciting ways to entertain guests," Kepple said, adding the holiday lights attraction is very family friendly and offers a variety of things to see, shows to enjoy, shopping options and food as well.
Throughout the theme park, guests can go on select rides during the walking Holiday in the Park Lights option and they may visit various gift shops and watch shows in certain areas of the park. During the drive-thru experience, guests must remain in their cars throughout the duration of the ride through the grounds.
Kepple said a shop featuring Cookie Decorating was a popular attraction last year and that's been brought back to the park. Visitors may purchase cookies and then have the children decorate them on-site in the shop.
There are also visits/photos with Santa Claus; s'mores pits; a Letters with Santa opportunity; and a presentation of an Elves Live show as well as other productions.
Kepple said Six Flags Great America did open for the summer season this year after being closed in the summer of 2020. The Holidays in the Park Drive-Thru experience was in operation last season as a way to help keep people socially distanced in the midst of the pandemic. It was such a success, Kepple said, that personnel decided to bring it back.
While walking through the park or enjoying a drive, guests will see the 50-foot Holiday Square Tree; colorfully decorated and lit up bridges; costumed characters and more.
Also new this year, Kepple said, is a special children's area with a Holiday Fun House, which is brightly lit.
Among food that's available for purchase at the park are the popular s'mores, which guests may cook over the fire, peppermint funnel cake sundaes; hot chocolate; popcorn; and much more. During the walking experience, various restaurants are open. And if people are doing the drive-thru option they may order various foods from funnel cakes and hot chocolate to popcorn and other treats and pick them up at designated spots throughout the park while remaining in their cars.
"One of the new treats this year is the Caramel Apple Funnel Cake Sundae," Kepple said. It joins the peppermint funnel cake sundae and other sweets on the treats menu.
Kepple said there are many more backdrops and other displays for photo opps this year as well.
still in operation is the cashless paying option throughout the park. To keep everything more efficient and safe, guests are asked to make purchases via credit and debit card or mobile apps. Guests may also transfer cash to a debit card at special kiosks at the park.
Reservations for Six Flags Great America's Holiday in the Park Lights must be made in advance at sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/holiday-in-the-park-lights or sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/holiday-in-the-park-drive-thru.