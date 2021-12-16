Holiday lights: Six Flags Great America shines brightly

Kepple said a shop featuring Cookie Decorating was a popular attraction last year and that's been brought back to the park. Visitors may purchase cookies and then have the children decorate them on-site in the shop.

There are also visits/photos with Santa Claus; s'mores pits; a Letters with Santa opportunity; and a presentation of an Elves Live show as well as other productions.

Kepple said Six Flags Great America did open for the summer season this year after being closed in the summer of 2020. The Holidays in the Park Drive-Thru experience was in operation last season as a way to help keep people socially distanced in the midst of the pandemic. It was such a success, Kepple said, that personnel decided to bring it back.

While walking through the park or enjoying a drive, guests will see the 50-foot Holiday Square Tree; colorfully decorated and lit up bridges; the 50-foot Holiday Square Tree; costumed characters and more.

Also new this year, Kepple said, is a special children's area with a Holiday Fun House, which is brightly lit.