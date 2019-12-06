'A Christmas Story' Comes Home schedule

"A Christmas Story" Comes Home, the annual tribute to the novel by Hammond native Jean Shepherd that was made into a movie in 1983, runs through Dec. 31 at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.

Put on by the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, the exhibit includes six animatronic scenes from the movie that appeared in the windows of Macy's Department Store in New York as well as a Santa Mountain complete with slide.

Closed Christmas Day, the exhibit is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas and New Year's Eves.

Special events include:

Write a Theme Contest Entries due by Dec. 14. Tell Santa what you want in 20-250 words. Entries will be judged as stand-alone themes in four age groups: 7 and younger, 8-12, and 13-17. Drop off or mail your themes to Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond, IN 46323. Include your name, address, day-time phone number and age category. Past winners are ineligible to win again.

A Major Event 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7 Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Dr., Hammond. Fun includes a train ride, bingo, scavenger hunt, letters to Santa and cookie decorating! Get your picture taken with Santa on Santa's Mountain and slide down into a pillow of snow.

Holiday Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7 Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Dr., Hammond. Dozens of vendors will be selling hand crafted apparel, jewelry, food and holiday decor. There will be sweets, treats and train rides for the kids.

All Is Calm 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Dec. 13 Families with special needs can visit with Santa and receive a free photo and enjoy sensory-friendly exhibit, trees, and activities.

Oh Fuuudge Relay Race 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Parent/child teams carry a hubcap full of lug nuts through an obstacle course in two age groups — 4-7 and 8-12. Entry fee is canned food/non-perishable items to benefit the Northwest Indiana Food Bank. After the event, participants can view the exhibit, watch "A Christmas Story," decorate a cookie, vote for their favorite tree and take a picture with Santa. Register online or at 9:30 on race day.

Mommy's Little Piggy Eating Contest 10 a.m. Dec. 15. Channel your inner Randy Parker by eating mashed potatoes sans hands in age groups — 4-7, 8-12, 13-17, and 18 and older. Entry fee is canned food/non-perishable items to benefit the Northwest Indiana Food Bank. Register online or at 9:30 on event day. Stick around after competing to view the exhibit, watch "A Christmas Story," decorate a cookie, create a craft, vote on your favorite tree and take a picture with Santa.

Photos on Santa's Mountain

Get a picture with the Big Guy on Santa's Mountain for $6, including a slide into cottony snow.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 20

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 24

Wag Your Tail Wednesdays

Bring your pets for photos with Santa on Wag Your Tail Wednesdays.

Photos with dogs and cats only are $6 each. Donations for local shelters also will be accepted.

4-7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18

For more information, visit www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory