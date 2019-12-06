This year, there will be something for everyone at "A Christmas Story" Comes Home’s popup market.
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8, more than a dozen booths will be open for visitors to get a head start on holiday shopping. Just outside the Indiana Welcome Center in a cozy, heated tent, shoppers can find a treasure trove of handmade or unique products from local vendors.
The annual A Major Event also is set for Dec. 7 with activities for kids including a scavenger hunt, train ride, bingo and cookie decorating. Hot chocolate and treats will be available for purchase.
“I think it’s nice to have a variety of things for people to do if they’re coming to the Indiana Welcome Center. Having the 'Christmas Story' exhibit, shopping and food and drinks makes it a nice day for families,” says Loralee Matuska, co-owner of Sweet Home Indiana Gifts in St. John. It has participated in the market for two years now.
Sweet Home Indiana Gifts features country farmhouse decor, as well as repurposed industrial items, and vintage and unique garden finds.
“We also have a local mix of handmade items and gourmet foods, and we love items with Indiana on them. We're always looking for Indiana,” Matuska said.
Wares at the market also include the work of local artisans, gourmet treats such as jams and sweets and plenty of holiday decor and gifts.
Kandee Kohler, of Unique Yard Art in South Holland, says the popup Holiday Market is one of its best opportunities of the year.
“We try to be really thoughtful about the markets that we go to, and ‘A Christmas Story’ is one of our favorites,” Kohler said. “It’s important to us to go to markets that are well organized and well marketed, and that are run by nice people.
“It’s one of our best markets of the year business-wise. It’s so adorable with ‘A Christmas Story,’ and when customers come out they are so in the Christmas spirit, they are just ready to shop,” she adds.
Kohler, along with her business partners Mary Mundee and Sue Zalente, embellishes vintage items into unique and creative products.
“We each have our own individual niches,” Kohler says. “I would do pillows; I love hand sewing. Mary will get cool containers and make centerpieces out of them. Sue can put stuff together to embellish like birdhouses. It all blends and it all goes from there.
“Mary and Sue and I are similar but we’re a little bit different too, which makes it a lot of fun. People have a wide variety to choose from.”
Cornelia Baum, owner of BoHo Living in Lansing, got her start selling “friendship bracelets” at the Munster Farmer’s Market, she says. This year, she will return to the Holiday Market with her bohemian-inspired macrame items and handmade jewelry.
“I think what’s drawing people there is 'A Christmas Story,' ” she said. “It’s becoming a tradition for people to go. I think the market part is just a little extra. I think it’s wonderful to have that piece of history they can showcase every year, it’s pretty neat.
“It’s just fun! Last year it was cold and rainy, but still we have so much fun in the heated tent. The people are just all happy. Everybody is in the Christmas spirit so it adds to the fun of the market,” she said.
Weather aside, shoppers can pop into the Welcome Center to enjoy the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority's "A Christmas Story" Comes Home exhibit, featuring animatronic scenes from the movie.
Santa’s Mountain also will be open where kids can share their Christmas wished with the Big Guy and slide into pillowy soft "snow." Photos with Santa are available for $6 each.