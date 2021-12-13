Holiday pop-up to benefit culinary students, historic preservation

GARY — A holiday pop-up will serve foods based on classic holiday films to raise funds for culinary students and the preservation of historic architecture.
A Not-So-Silent Night will take place between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 East 5th Avenue, across from the U.S. Steel Yard in downtown Gary.
The Decay Devils and Tasha Tanae are hosting the event, which features food inspired the classic holiday films "Home Alone," "Elf" and "The Grinch."
"This pop-up takes pieces of the iconic films Home Alone, Elf and The Grinch and brings them to life. This is something special where we will incorporate creative art elements and creative food options to bring patrons into their favorite scenes from those films," Decay Devils Tyrell Anderson said.
Proceeds will benefit the Decay Devils' ongoing efforts to preserve the historic Union Station train station outside the gates of the Gary Works steel mill downtown as well as the Culinary Dreamers program that prepares youth for careers in the restaurant industry.
"All food will be prepared by Culinary Dreamers students under the direction of chef Tasha Tanae," Anderson said. "They have done numerous events over the past year and are eager to showcase their talents. Support for this event will help sustain this culinary program and create future opportunities for the students."
The event will include multiple food stations serving dishes like a 5-cheese mac and cheese pizza, spaghetti with maple syrup-glazed meatballs, a winter charcuterie board, vegetarian gumbo, rosemary thyme grilled chicken slider with garlic herb aioli and fired-roasted vegetables, and sweet potato apple caramel bread pudding.
People can also enjoy art, live music and a cash bar. There will be vendors, an ugly sweater contest, raffles, games and a toy drive
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 14 years old and under.
Admission costs $5 less per ticket for those who bring unwrapped toys for charity.
For more information or tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.