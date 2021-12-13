Holiday pop-up to benefit culinary students, historic preservation

GARY — A holiday pop-up will serve foods based on classic holiday films to raise funds for culinary students and the preservation of historic architecture.

A Not-So-Silent Night will take place between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 East 5th Avenue, across from the U.S. Steel Yard in downtown Gary.

The Decay Devils and Tasha Tanae are hosting the event, which features food inspired the classic holiday films "Home Alone," "Elf" and "The Grinch."

"This pop-up takes pieces of the iconic films Home Alone, Elf and The Grinch and brings them to life. This is something special where we will incorporate creative art elements and creative food options to bring patrons into their favorite scenes from those films," Decay Devils Tyrell Anderson said.

Proceeds will benefit the Decay Devils' ongoing efforts to preserve the historic Union Station train station outside the gates of the Gary Works steel mill downtown as well as the Culinary Dreamers program that prepares youth for careers in the restaurant industry.