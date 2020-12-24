Holiday streaming: Still time to catch seasonal plays, concerts and programs

While the pandemic shut down the vast majority of live productions in the Region and around the world, arts fans who'd like to see some entertaining holiday fare can still do so.

A variety of theatrical productions, concerts and programs with a holiday slant are currently being offered virtually. There's a fee to view many of them but there are some which are free.

The following productions are just a sample of what's in the seasonal . marketplace.

Boston Pops Holiday Concert

Boston Pops Orchestra

Streaming: Through Jan. 9

Tickets: BSO.org/Now. Cost is $30.

Details: The Boston Pops, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, will present a seasonal show filled with assorted holiday songs, a visit from Santa, celebrity guest readings of holiday works and more.

“A Christmas Carol – An Audio Play”

Goodman Theatre, Chicago

Streaming: Through Dec. 31. (Free)