Holiday streaming: Still time to catch seasonal plays, concerts and programs

While the pandemic shut down the vast majority of live productions in the Region and around the world, arts fans who'd like to see some entertaining holiday fare can still do so.
A variety of theatrical productions, concerts and programs with a holiday slant are currently being offered virtually. There's a fee to view many of them but there are some which are free.
The following productions are just a sample of what's in the seasonal . marketplace.
Boston Pops Holiday Concert
Boston Pops Orchestra
Streaming: Through Jan. 9
Tickets: BSO.org/Now. Cost is $30.
Details: The Boston Pops, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, will present a seasonal show filled with assorted holiday songs, a visit from Santa, celebrity guest readings of holiday works and more.
“A Christmas Carol – An Audio Play”
Goodman Theatre, Chicago
Streaming: Through Dec. 31. (Free)
Tickets: goodmantheatre.org
Details: The Goodman Theatre’s annual classic about Scrooge and the spirit of Christmas is transformed into an audio play. The play has been adapted by Tom Creamer and has been adapted for audio by Neena Arndt, Jessica Thebus and Richard Woodbury.
"Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical"
Streaming: Through Dec. 27
Tickets: eleanorswish.com. Tickets are $25.
Details: The play, written by producer Denise McGowan Tracy, delivers a heartwarming story to holiday audiences. It's filled with musical selections and a message about friendship and wishes coming true. The musical tells the story of rag doll Eleanor whose home is the North Pole where she spends time with beloved pals.
"Joy! A Reimagined Holiday Concert" presented by Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra
Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra
Streaming: through Dec. 31
Tickets: $15
Details: IPO's brass and percussion players will perform selections from Duke Ellington's "Nutcracker Suite" as well as other pieces.
"Lyrics"
West Side Theatre Guild
Streaming: Through Jan. 2. Debuts online at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. (Free) Visit youtu.be/oilthvu_lwc to view the production. Those interested may also view "Lyrics" on the Gary TV platform which is accessible via Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
Details: This year's "Lyrics," presented by West Side Theatre Guild in Gary, will feature interviews with performing arts staff, performers, footage from "Lyrics" first show in 1996, various other "Lyrics" performances, film clips, greetings from Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and others. Featured in the online show will be an interview with Jamey Jones who starred as young Simba in the guild's past production of "Lion King Jr."
“The Steadfast Tin Soldier”
Lookingglass Theatre Company, Chicago
Streaming: Through Dec.27
Tickets: lookingglasstheatre.org. Tickets are $25.
Details: The play, written and directed by Mary Zimmerman, is based on the tale of a tin soldier who remains positive despite obstacles. It’s based on a story by Hans Christian Anderson. This rendition of the play features original music by Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert.
“Virtual Holiday Stories Happy Hour”
Chicago Detours
Streaming: 6 p.m. Mondays, 7 p.m. Fridays and 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28
Tickets: chicagodetours.com/virtual-tours/holiday-event. Tickets are $20 per individual and $35 for household.
Details: Chicago Detours will take viewers on a tour of Chicago’s holiday landmarks, give information on Christmas characters, special foods and other traditions. There will be a reindeer disco party, storytelling and holiday décor contest during the virtual event. Prepare to interact and have fun.