Holiday trees: MSI presents Christmas Around The World

Holiday fans who love colorful trees, ornate decorations and other festive decor will want to plan a trip to Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry this year.

The museum's Christmas Around The World and Holidays of Light displays are up and sparkling once again this season. The holiday exhibit continues to Jan. 3.

In Christmas Around the World, guests will see a spectacular display of Christmas trees featuring lavish ethnic decorations and ornaments. Holidays of Light stars symbols, information and more about the major holidays of enlightenment including Hanukkah, Ramadan, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Chinese New Year, Visakha Puja Day and St. Lucia Day.

"The exhibit brings people together," said Jeff Buonomo, senior manager of featured exhibits at The Museum of Science and Industry. Buonomo said each year volunteers continue to help decorate the trees to "bring joy and share their cultures."

He said the display has been welcomed back in a big way by museum personnel as well as visitors since it pretty much was absent for much of last year due to the pandemic. In 2020, the display was up for only four days before it had to shut down. Then it was offered for virtual viewing for a limited time.