Hometown Country Jam first big music festival to return to Region

HOBART — As the pandemic eases, the Hometown Country Jam at the historic Brickie Bowl will be the first big music festival to return to the Region this year.

The daylong festival takes place Saturday after a yearlong hiatus because of the pandemic.

Country music star Lee Brice, a South Carolina native who played football at Clemson University and who has since scored seven No. 1 Billboard Country hits, will headline festival. The singer-songwriter's many hits include "Love Like Crazy," "Parking Lot Party," "Crazy Girl," "I Drive Your Truck," "Drinking Class," "She Ain't Right," "Upper Middle Class White Trash" and "That Don't Sound Like You," with "Love Like Crazy" breaking a 62-year-old record for the longest run on the Billboard country chart. He's also collaborated with other country musicians, including Carly Pierce on the duet, "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Brice has won multiple Academy of Music and Country Music Association Awards.

Dylan Schneider, Julia Cole, Lewis Brice and Northwest Indiana union steelworker and Nashville recording artist Jonny James also will perform at Hometown Country Jam.