Hometown Country Jam Music Festival gets approval to take place in Hobart on Labor Day weekend

The show will go on.

While many music festivals like Lollapalooza, the Chicago Jazz Festival and Coachella were canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hometown Country Jam Music Festival will still take place this year.

The second annual country music festival at Hobart's landmark Brickie Bowl football field was slated to take place on Memorial Day weekend, but was postponed because of COVID-19. It now got state approval to take place in Hobart on Labor Day weekend.

"We are extremely pleased to announce that our event permit for the 2nd Annual Hometown Country Jam Music Festival has been approved by the State of Indiana," organizer Tyrus Joseforsky of Flight Levelz Entertainment said. "This is the news that we have been waiting for as Indiana continues to move through the Governor’s Back On Track plan with great success. We are moving full steam ahead with the festival now on Labor Day weekend."

The daylong festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5. It's headlined by Lee Brice who's known for hits like "I Drive Your Truck," "Drinking Class," "Parking Lot Party," and "Hard to Love." Dylan Schneider, ​Julia Cole,​ Lewis Brice, and union steelworker and Nashville recording artist​ Jonny James also will perform.