Hometown Country Jam Music Festival to return to Hobart's historic Brickie Bowl

National big-name country musicians will again bring three chords and the truth to a daylong music festival at Hobart's historic Brickie Bowl high school football stadium.
The Hometown Country Jam Music Festival will return for the second year in May after drawing thousands of spectators this summer.
This year's inaugural country music fest at the former Hobart High School football field in June featured the platinum-selling, Country Music Association Award-winning, and Grand Ole Opry-inducted headliner Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery, Devin Dawson, Filmore, Noah Guthrie and local artist Jay Wacasey. Hometown Country Jam organizer Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment has since brought several acts to the Hobart Art Theatre, including country music star Tyler Rich, singer-songwriter Omar Apollo and honky-tonk singer Joe Diffie.
The second Hometown Country Jam will take place on May 30 and feature five acts, including four national touring artists and one Northwest Indiana-based musician or band. More than 15 food trucks will serve a variety of cuisine at the all-ages-festival, which is free to children 7 and younger.
The lineup will be announced early next year, Joseforsky said.
For more information, visit hometowncountryjam.com.