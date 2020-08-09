Hometown Country Jam postponed to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Almost a month after announcing the show would go on, the curtains are being drawn, for now, on the anticipated second Hometown Country Jam in Hobart's retired Brickie Bowl.

Event organizers postponed the festival to June 5, 2021.

The festival was originally set to feature Lee Brice, Dylan Schneider, Julia Cole, Lewis Brice and Jonny James on Memorial Day weekend, but was then postponed to Labor Day weekend, with approval from the state.

Tyrus Joseforsky, of Flight Levelz Entertainment, said a consensus among City of Hobart officials and the Lake County Health Department ultimately chose not to approve the show for this year.

Joseforsky said an 85-page plan was developed to implement COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing in accordance with the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention and the Indiana State Department of Health.

"While we planned to set the standard for how events during these times can happen and be done safely," he said, "local and state authorities have the final say.