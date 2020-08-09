Hometown Country Jam postponed to 2021

Almost a month after announcing the show would go on, the curtains are being drawn, for now, on the anticipated second Hometown Country Jam in Hobart's retired Brickie Bowl.
Event organizers postponed the festival to June 5, 2021.
The festival was originally set to feature Lee Brice, Dylan Schneider, Julia Cole, Lewis Brice and Jonny James on Memorial Day weekend, but was then postponed to Labor Day weekend, with approval from the state.
Tyrus Joseforsky, of Flight Levelz Entertainment, said a consensus among City of Hobart officials and the Lake County Health Department ultimately chose not to approve the show for this year.
Joseforsky said an 85-page plan was developed to implement COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing in accordance with the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention and the Indiana State Department of Health.
"While we planned to set the standard for how events during these times can happen and be done safely," he said, "local and state authorities have the final say.
"Throughout history, music has united us, even during the most difficult of times. That’s why we pushed and worked so hard to put on the festival this year, but with that being said ensuring the safety of you, our performers, and the rest of our crew will always be our number one priority. At the end of the day, this postponement only means that we are going to come back bigger and stronger."
Joseforsky said all purchased tickets are transferable to the new date. A 30-day refund window begins Sunday for anyone wishing to pursue that option. Ticket-holders that don't request a refund within the allotted 30 days will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new festival date.
Ticket-holders seeking refunds can visit HometownCountryJam.com/2020-Refund.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Hometown Country Jam
Peteyville
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.