Hometown Country Jam restricting capacity to 25%, releasing only 3,000 tickets

HOBART — The Hometown Country Jam music festival at the historic Brickie Bowl will operate at only 25% capacity this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizer Flight Levelz Entertainment is only releasing 3,000 more tickets for the daylong music festival headlined by country music star Lee Brice, who has had seven No. 1 Billboard Country hits.
The second annual music festival will take place in the legendary former high school football stadium on June 5.
"After what seems like the longest year in history, we are excited to announce that the Hometown Country Jam is a go this summer," organizer Tyrus Joseforsky of Flight Levelz Entertainment said. "We will be restricting our capacity to 25% for the show and only releasing 3,000 tickets. Over half of those 3,000 tickets have already been sold to folks who held onto their tickets from last year, so we anticipate the remaining tickets to go quick. The festival will feature the same great lineup and same amazing experiences as usual, just at a reduced capacity."
In addition to Brice, also known for hits like "Love Like Crazy", "Parking Lot Party", "Drinking Class", and "That Don't Sound Like You," the music festival will feature Dylan Schneider, Julia Cole, Lewis Brice and NWI union steel worker and Nashville recording artist Jonny James.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
For tickets or more information, visit hometownjams.com.