Hometown Country Jam restricting capacity to 25%, releasing only 3,000 tickets

"After what seems like the longest year in history, we are excited to announce that the Hometown Country Jam is a go this summer," organizer Tyrus Joseforsky of Flight Levelz Entertainment said. "We will be restricting our capacity to 25% for the show and only releasing 3,000 tickets. Over half of those 3,000 tickets have already been sold to folks who held onto their tickets from last year, so we anticipate the remaining tickets to go quick. The festival will feature the same great lineup and same amazing experiences as usual, just at a reduced capacity."