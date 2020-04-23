Hometown Country Jam to donate tickets to health care workers

Like everything else, the Hometown Country Jam music festival at Hobart's historic Brickie Bowl football field got pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic that's disrupted so much of daily life.
The second annual music festival, now slated for Sept. 5, is giving away tickets to health care workers who have been on the front lines of the battle with the deadly disease that's infected more than 2.5 million people worldwide, killing more than 180,000.
"Starting today, for every ticket we sell now until the end of April, we will match you by giving a ticket away to a health care worker who is on the front lines battling COVID-19," organizer Tyrus Joseforsky of Flight Levelz Entertainment said. "Since the beginning of our society's battle with COVID-19, we have been thinking of ways we could give back to our community and our health care workers who are working every day to keep us safe. We believe this is our way to do that."
The daylong musical festival will be headlined by Lee Brice and feature performances by Dylan Schneider, Julia Cole, Lewis Brice, and union steel worker and Nashville recording artist Jonny James.
"The festival will feature the same great lineup, same amazing experiences, now just on Labor Day Weekend," Joseforsky said. "Instead of kicking off the summer, we're going to close it out for our fans."
For tickets or more information, visit hometowncountryjam.com.
