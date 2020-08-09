You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hometown Country Music Jam postponed to 2021
alert urgent

Hometown Country Music Jam postponed to 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Brice

Lee Brice will headline the Hometown Country Jam Music Festival in Hobart on the postponed date of June 5, 2021.

 Provided

Almost a month after announcing the show would go on, the curtains are being drawn, for now, on the anticipated second Hometown Country Music Jam in Hobart's retired Brickie Bowl.

Event organizers postponed the festival to June 5, 2021.

The festival was originally set to feature Lee Brice, Dylan Schneider, Julia Cole, Lewis Brice and Jonny James on Memorial Day weekend, but was then postponed to Labor Day weekend, with approval from the state.

Tyrus Joseforsky, of Flight Levelz Entertainment, said a consensus among City of Hobart officials and the Lake County Health Department ultimately chose not to approve the show for this year.

Joseforsky said an 85-page plan was developed to implement COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing in accordance with the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention and the Indiana State Department of Health.

"While we planned to set the standard for how events during these times can happen and be done safely," he said, "local and state authorities have the final say.

"Throughout history, music has united us, even during the most difficult of times. That’s why we pushed and worked so hard to put on the festival this year, but with that being said ensuring the safety of you, our performers, and the rest of our crew will always be our number one priority. At the end of the day, this postponement only means that we are going to come back bigger and stronger."

Joseforsky said all purchased tickets are transferable to the new date. A 30-day refund window begins Sunday for anyone wishing to pursue that option. Ticket-holders that don't request a refund within the allotted 30 days will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new festival date.

Ticket-holders seeking refunds can visit HometownCountryJam.com/2020-Refund.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Made in Italy' & 'Howard'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts